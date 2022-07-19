Kerala

Former NSS president passes away

P.N. Narendranathan Nair
Staff Reporter PATHANAMTHITTA July 19, 2022 18:44 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 20:13 IST

P.N. Narendranathan Nair, 91, former president of the Nair Service Society (NSS), passed away on Tuesday after a brief illness. He was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Chengannur.

Mr. Nair, who served as president of the NSS for 10 years from 2012, stepped down from the post in June 2022. He became a director board member of the NSS since 1990 and was appointed as treasurer of the community organisation.

Having began his career as a judicial officer, he retired from service as district judge and practised as a lawyer afterwards.

The body will be placed at the NSS taluk union office at Pathanamthitta from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday for the public to pay homage. The funeral will be held on his house premises at 2 pm.

He leaves behind wife, Remabhai, and daughters Nirmala and Maya.

