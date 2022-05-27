Former MSF leaders train guns on IUML leadership

Former leaders of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) who were expelled from the organisation for indiscipline after the controversy surrounding its women’s wing, Haritha, have levelled serious allegations against the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership, including party general secretary in-charge P.M.A. Salam and national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty.

The leaders, including MSF former general secretary Latheef Thurayoor, former secretary M.K. Favas and former vice president P.P. Shaijal, on Friday alleged that Mr. Kunhalikutty had reached an understanding with former Minister and Left Democratic Front-backed Independent legislator K.T. Jaleel on the scam at A.R. Nagar Service Cooperative Bank run by the IUML in Malappuram. And, that Mr. Salam had leaked the “secret deal” that had been worked out with the knowledge of the IUML State leadership, they alleged.

They also alleged that Mr. Salam was trying to drive a wedge between leaders of the party for securing the Ponnani Lok Sabha seat in the 2024. The audio clip containing statements of IUML national organising secretray E.T. Mohammed Basheer on the Haritha issue and MSF leaders was also leaked by Mr. Salam, the former MSF leaders said, adding that they would also come out with more revelations on the bank scam and allegations involving the party mouthpiece, Chandrika, shortly.

The MSF leaders were dismissed for supporting former functionaries of Haritha, who had accused MSF State president P.K. Navas and two others for making sexually offensive remarks against them during the MSF State committee meeting in Kozhikode in June last year.

In the audio clip that appeared in the public domain two days ago, Mr. Basheer was heard expressing his displeasure over Mr. Navas becoming the State president of the MSF. However the IUML leadership has dismissed the issue as a closed chapter.