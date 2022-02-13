Former MSF leader denied entry into meeting

P.P. Shaijal, a former State vice president of the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF), who was expelled from the organisation recently, was denied entry into its State committee meeting held in Kozhikode on Sunday.

He was dismissed from the MSF reportedly after he supported a complaint raised by former functionaries of Haritha, the women’s wing, against State president P.K. Navas.

Though Mr. Shaijal reached the MSF office armed with an order of a local court in Wayanad in his favour, he was not allowed to enter inside. This was followed by some drama as Mr. Shaijal raised slogans in support of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) stalwarts the late C.H. Mohammed Koya and the late K.M. Seethi.

Mr. Shaijal, later, told the media that the court had allowed him to participate in the organisation’s meetings. He said he would file a contempt of court petition against the MSF leaders for denying him entry. MSF leaders, however, chose not to respond to this though some of them told the media off the record that they had not got a copy of the court order.