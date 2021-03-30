Former MP Joice George withdraws remarks about Rahul Gandhi

Congress seeks Mr. George’s arrest; CPI(M) distances itself from the remarks.

After coming under fire for his sexually coloured remarks about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former MP from Kerala Joice George on Tuesday withdrew his comments and expressed regret publicly, even as the Congress demanded his arrest, while the ruling CPI(M) distanced itself from the remarks.

‘‘I hereby unconditionally withdraw the inappropriate remarks made by me while addressing an election rally at Irattayar here on Monday. I also express regret over that,” Mr. George said.

Mr. George had said that Mr. Gandhi visited only women’s colleges, and that the girls should be ‘careful’ while dealing with the former Congress president. “Rahul Gandhi is a bachelor and troublemaker.. so girls should be wary of him,” he had said.

Mr. George had won as CPI(M)-supported Independent in the 2014 Lok Sabha poll.

As TV channels started airing the visuals of his speech, sharp reactions poured in from various quarters condemning the remarks and describing it as “misogynistic”. Congress leaders were up in arms against Mr. George’s remarks. Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded that the police register a case against Mr. George.

Distancing himself from the comments, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said attacking Mr. Gandhi personally was not the Left Democratic Front’s stand. “We will oppose him politically not personally,’’ Mr. Vijayan told reporters in Kasaragod.

Soon after that, the CPI(M) State secretariat issued a press statement stating that the Left party does not agree with the remarks.

Mr. George, during his Irattayar speech, had said Mr. Gandhi would visit only women’s colleges and the girls should be ‘careful’ while dealing with the former Congress president. “Rahul Gandhi is a bachelor and troublemaker... so girls should be wary of him... do not bent down in front of him,” he had said while campaigning for Power Minister M.M. Mani.

The former MP’s remarks came days after Mr. Gandhi had given Aikido lessons at St. Teresa’s College in Kochi on the request of a student.

However, the Power Minister justified Mr. George and said he had not made any anti-women remarks and only criticised Mr. Gandhi.