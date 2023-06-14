ADVERTISEMENT

Former MLAs withdraw probe petition in assembly ruckus case

June 14, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two former Left Democratic Front (LDF) legislators have withdrawn their court petition seeking a reinvestigation into the 2015 Assembly ruckus case.

Former CPI legislators E.S.Bijumol and Geetha Gopi filed their withdrawal petitions at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Supreme Court had ruled a reinvestigation was untenable as the case was set for trial.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The case relates to the uproar and destruction of public property in the Assembly on March 13, 2015.

The unruliness commenced when LDF legislators objected to then Finance Minister K.M.Mani, who was facing an investigation in the bar bribery case, presenting the budget.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, LDF independent, K.T. Jaleel, MLA, and former lawmakers K.Ajith, C.K.Sadasivan, and K.Kunhahammad are the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US