Former MLAs withdraw probe petition in assembly ruckus case

Two former Left Democratic Front (LDF) legislators have withdrawn their court petition seeking a reinvestigation into the 2015 Assembly ruckus case.

Former CPI legislators E.S.Bijumol and Geetha Gopi filed their withdrawal petitions at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Supreme Court had ruled a reinvestigation was untenable as the case was set for trial.

The case relates to the uproar and destruction of public property in the Assembly on March 13, 2015.

The unruliness commenced when LDF legislators objected to then Finance Minister K.M.Mani, who was facing an investigation in the bar bribery case, presenting the budget.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, LDF independent, K.T. Jaleel, MLA, and former lawmakers K.Ajith, C.K.Sadasivan, and K.Kunhahammad are the accused.

