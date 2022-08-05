Former MLA passes away

G. Prathapa Varma Thampan

August 05, 2022 00:17 IST

Congress leader and former MLA G. Prathapa Varma Thampan died here on Thursday. He was 63.

Sources said he suffered injuries from a fall in the bathroom of his house here. Though he was taken to a hospital, his life could not be saved.

Born in 1959, he began his political career as an activist of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the students’ wing of the Congress party in Kerala.

During his career spanning over four decades, Thampan had held various positions in the State leadership of the party and its allied organisations.

He represented Chathannuor constituency in the State Assembly during 2001-2006.