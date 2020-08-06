Former MLA passes away

KOTTAYAM

06 August 2020 23:48 IST

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader and former Vaikom MLA P. Narayanan died here on Thursday. He was 69. Mr. Narayanan, who was under treatment for prolonged illness, breathed his last around 6 a.m. Having entered mainstream politics through the CPI’s students’ wing, All India Students Federation (AISF), he had also served as a member of the CPI at various levels. Mr. Narayanan contested and won the byelection held in 1998 following the demise of M.K. Kesavan. He represented Vaikom till 2006.

He leaves behind wife Radha, and children Anilkumar, Aneesh and Ambili.

