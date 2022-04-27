Former MLA James Mathew dismisses reports of him quitting active politics

Communist Party of lndia (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader and former MLA James Mathew has said that he has no plans to quit politics and he is launching a child care centre called Baby Roots at Kannur Talap from June 1.

He met the media at Kannur press club amid news reports of him quitting active politics came out.

Dismissing the reports, Mr. Mathew on Wednesday said that his new venture, which will also have a public study and research center is coming up with the knowledge and permission of the party. Reiterating that he has not decided to give up active politics, hea The matter has been misreported, he added.

There will not be time after starting new venture, he explained as the reason for moving out of the State committee. of the party.

He was of the opinion that there should be a retirement from organisational responsibilities. “A lot of talented people are out there and they should be given a chance,” he said.

Earlier, he was excluded by CPI(M) from the State committee based on his request.

Mr. Mathew started his political career through the SFI, a left-wing student movement. He was the minority face of the CPI(M) and twice contested from Irikkur constituency. He was twice MLA from Taliparamba constituency and his wife N. Sukanya is the Kannur Corporation Councilor.