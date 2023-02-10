ADVERTISEMENT

Former MLA C.P. Kunhu passes away

February 10, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

He was part of the eighth Kerala Legislative Assembly from 1987-91

The Hindu Bureau

Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former MLA C.P. Kunhu, 93, passed away at his residence at Idiyangara here on Friday. He was undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode District Cooperative hospital.

The body was kept at his home as well as at the Kozhikode Town Hall for the public to pay homage and was laid to rest at Kannamparambu later in the evening.

C.P. Kunhu came into the limelight in the late 1980s for his humorous oratory skills and was a lead campaigner for the CPI(M) in several elections. He was elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly in 1987 from the erstwhile Kozhikode -2 (now Kozhikode South) constituency defeating K.K. Mohammed of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) at a time when the constituency was a stronghold of the IUML.

However, he lost to M.K. Muneer of the IUML when he tried his luck once again in 1991. He also lost in his run to the Kozhikode Corporation Council from the civil station constituency, which has always been a tough nut to crack for the CPI(M). After this, Kunhu withdrew from electoral politics.

Kunhu was known for his progressive ideas that he tried to spread among the Muslim community in the region. He occupied positions such as councillor of the Kozhikode Corporation, council party leader at the Corporation, CPI(M) district secretariat member, Waqf Board member, and KSEB consultative committee member.

He is survived by his wife M.M. Kadeeshabi, and children Abdul Azeez, Abdul Nasar, Sainaba, Fouziya, Faisal, and Saleena, besides C.P. Musafir Ahamed. Mr. Ahamed is the Deputy Mayor of Kozhikode.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker A.N. Shamseer have conveyed their condolences to the grieving family. 

