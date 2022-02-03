Former MLA A. Yunus Kunju passes away

Former MLA and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader A. Yunus Kunju passed away at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

He was 80. A resident of Kollam, he had represented the Malappuram Assembly constituency in the 9th Assembly. He also served as the district president of the IUML, president of Vadakkevila panchayat, State treasurer of Kerala Juma-ath Federation and president of Kolloorvila Muslim Jama-ath.

An industrialist and exporter, he started of a string of educational institutions, including professional colleges. His body was brought to Kollam and kept at the Yunus College of Engineering for the public to pay last respects before the funeral at Kolloorvila Juma Masjid. Prominent figures from all fields condoled the death of Yunus Kunju.