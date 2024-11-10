Former Minister wades into IAS officers’ spat

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma waded into the spat involving two senior IAS officers, accusing N. Prasanth, Special Secretary, Agriculture department, of being involved in a political conspiracy over the deep sea fishing deal ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan told The Hindu that the State government was considering disciplinary action against Mr. Prasanth for his social media comments on Additional Chief Secretary A. Jayathilak.

Political plot

The former Minister alleged in a Facebook post on Sunday that Mr. Prasanth, along with the then Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, was part of a political plot to sway the coastal constituencies in favour of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

“When the Congress’s political rally reached Kollam on February 21, 2021, Mr. Chennithala levelled accusations that the Fisheries department had signed a ₹5,000-crore deep sea trawler deal with EMCC International, run by a U.S.-based Malayali businessman. The document was signed by Mr. Prasanth, the then Managing Director of the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation, but the allegations were levelled against the Fisheries Minister who had no knowledge of it. The same EMCC businessman later became one of the candidates against me in the Kundara Assembly constituency. The person behind the entire script was Mr. Prasanth,” she alleged.

‘A whistle-blower’

Mr. Prasanth who made another Facebook post on the issue on Sunday, doubled down on the earlier accusations, casting himself as a whistle-blower trying to bring public scrutiny into the goings on in the corridors of power. “Currently, who else but I, can be the whistle-blower?” he said in the Facebook post. He levelled more allegations against Mr. Jayathilak, of using his position to silence those who speak up.

To a question under his post on his response to Ms. Mercykutty Amma’s allegations, he responded “Who is that?”

Breach of conduct

The chain of events began with reports of Mr. Jayathilak submitting a report to the Chief Minister recommending action against his junior colleague for breach of conduct when he was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Unnathi project for SC/ST welfare schemes during his tenure as Special Secretary, SC/ST Development. He was accused of falsifying attendance records, frequently failing to report for duty and missing critical files related to the project. Mr. Prasanth took to social media and accused him of leaking official reports to the press.