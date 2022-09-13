Former Minister N.M. Joseph dead

Janata Dal leader was Poonjar MLA in 1987

Former Minister and senior Janata Dal leader N.M. Joseph, 79, died at a private hospital in Pala on Tuesday. He is survived by wife, son, and a daughter.

A college teacher by profession, he had also served as a member of the Senate of Kerala University, general secretary of the All Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association, and Kottayam district president of the Janata Party.

Having won from the Poonjar Assembly constituency in 1987, he replaced M.P. Veerendrakumar, who resigned from the E.K. Nayanar ministry, to serve as the Forest Minister from 1987 to 1991.

Following his defeat by Kerala Congress (M) candidate Joy Abraham in 1991 from Poonjar, Mr. Joseph withdrew from active politics and returned to become the State president of the Janata Dal (secular).

While serving as JD(S) State president, he had adopted a tough stance against the party faction led by Veerendrakumar, which switched sides to the United Democratic Front.

His funeral will be held with state honours at St Thomas Church, Arunapuram, near Pala, on Wednesday.