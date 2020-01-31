Former Minister M. Kamalam dead

Former Minister and veteran Congress leader M. Kamalam passed away at her residence near Nadakkavu in Kozhikode on Thursday. She was 93.

Ms. Kamalam, one of the most respected women leaders in Kerala, had played a major role in mobilising women activists for strengthening the Congress in the State. She had held the portfolio of Minister for Cooperation in the 1982-87 K. Karunakaran Ministry. She was chairperson of the State Women’s Commission.

Born to Keloth Krishnan and Keloth Janaki on August 14, 1926, Ms. Kamalam made her entry into active politics by contesting the local body election in Kozhikode at a young age.

Political career

She had been elected to the Kerala Assembly twice. Ms. Kamalam was known for her close political associations with top women national leaders of the party.

A former general secretary and vice president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, Ms. Kamalam was part of the Congress (O) after the split in the party in 1969 and had become its working committee member. When the Janata Party was formed in the late 1970s, she was the chairperson of the Kozhikode district committee. Ms. Kamalam had taken part in a number of agitations and undergone imprisonment in connection with the Vimochana Samaram and later in the agitations related to the Emergency.

Ms. Kamalam was married to Mambatta Samikutty. She is survived by sons Yatheendradas, M. Murali, M. Rajagopal, and M. Vijayakrishnan, and daughter Padmaja Charudathan. The cremation took place at the Mavoor Road crematorium at 5.30 p.m.

CM’s condolence

Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Condolences on the death of former Minister and senior Congress leader M. Kamalam. Kamalam was a prominent leader when the Congress was split. She was in the forefront in the movements against the Emergency”.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala who visited her residence in Kozhikode paid homage to her.