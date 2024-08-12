Former Minister Kutty Ahammed Kutty passes away

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State secretariat member and former Minister for Local Administration K. Kutty Ahammed Kutty, 71, passed away at his house at Tanur on Sunday morning. He was leading a retired life for the past several years.

A well-read and much respected leader within the IUML, Kutty handled Local Administration portfolio in the 2004 Oommen Chandy-led Cabinet. He retired from active politics after he suffered serious injuries in a car accident at Chavara in February 2005.

He was elected to the Kerala Assembly three times, in 1992 from Tanur, in 1996 and 2001 from Tirurangadi. One of the incorruptible faces in the State politics, Kutty stood out not only for his simplicity, but for his craving for knowledge as well. His pro-environment thoughts made him the ‘greenest’ face within the IUML.

As Minister for Local Administration, he had raised the demand for local courts. He was instrumental in constructing seawalls along the coast of Malappuram district.

He was the president of Tanur grama panchayat two times. Kutty held several positions within the IUML, including that of State vice-president and Tanur constituency president. He was the Malappuram district president of Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Union and vice-president of Malappuram District Council. He was also the governing body chairperson of SSM Polytechnic College, Tirur.

Apart from IUML leaders like Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal; P.K. Kunhalikutty; E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP; M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, MP; M.K. Muneer; and P.M.A. Salam, many leading politicians offered their condolences. Among them were Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer, Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh, Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman, Power Minister K. Krishnankutty, Congress State president K. Sudhakaran, and Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala and K.C. Venugopal.

He was buried at Vadakke Juma Masjid graveyard on Sunday evening. He is survived by wife, Jahanara, sons, Suhas Ahammed and Shahabas Ahammed, and daughter, Suhana.

