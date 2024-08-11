GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Minister Kutty Ahammed Kutty passes away

A well-read and much-respected leader within the IUML, Kutty handled the Local Administration portfolio in the 2004 Oommen Chandy-led Cabinet

Updated - August 11, 2024 12:19 pm IST

Published - August 11, 2024 12:14 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister Kutty Ahammed Kutty. File

Former Minister Kutty Ahammed Kutty. File

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and former Minister for Local Administration K. Kutty Ahammed Kutty, 71, passed away at his house at Tanur in the district on Sunday (August 11, 2024) morning. He was leading a retired life for the past several years.

A well-read and much-respected leader within the IUML, Kutty handled the Local Administration portfolio in the 2004 Oommen Chandy-led Cabinet. He retired from active politics after he met with a car accident at Chavara in February 2005.

He was elected to the Kerala Assembly three times, once from Tanur and twice from Tirurangadi.

Currently, a member of the IUML State executive, Kutty was State vice-president of the party. He was the Tanur constituency president of the IUML; Malappuram district president of the Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Union; president of Tanur panchayat; chairman of the Public Works Standing Committee of Malappuram District Council; and vice-president of Malappuram District Council.

He was also IUML Malappuram district secretary and chairman of SSM Polytechnic College, Tirur. He is survived by wife Jaharana, two sons and a daughter.

