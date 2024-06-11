GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Former Mala block president to don the role of palliative caregiver

Published - June 11, 2024 08:01 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Sandhya Naison, who recently concluded her term as the president of Mala block panchayat, is now embarking on a new journey in the field of in-patient care. She has commenced a ten-month care-giving course at NIPMR (National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation), an institution that provides scientific support for bedridden patients.

Having previously served as the president of Aloor panchayat for five years, Ms. Naison brings with her eight years of hands-on experience in palliative units operated by local bodies. The scarcity of trained caregivers in the region has become a significant challenge due to the growing number of individuals in need of care.

Ms. Naison’s interest in this field dates back to her childhood, as she had been caring for her mother-in-law for thirteen years. Upon completing the Rehabilitation Council of India certificate course, she aspires to deliver scientific care akin to that provided at NIPMR.

C. Chandrababu, executive director of NIPMR, said the course will be led by doctors, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, psychologists, and nutritionists. In addition to the comprehensive training offered at NIPMR, participants will also have the opportunity to gain practical experience in pain and palliative care units within local institutions.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.