Former LPSC director A. E. Muthunayagam to deliver A. P. J. Abdul Kalam memorial lecture on Saturday

A. E. Muthunayagam, former director, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), will deliver the A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Memorial Lecture 2022 at the Priyadarshini Auditorium, Kerala State Science and Technology Museum, PMG, at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The lecture is organised by the Society of Aerospace Manufacturing Engineers (SAME). SAME president Mohan M. will preside over the event.