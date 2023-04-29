Former Lok Sabha Secretary-General rejects blame on Opposition for parliamentary deadlock

April 29, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - KANNUR

Former Lok Sabha Secretary-General P.D.T. Achary has rejected attempts to blame the Opposition for the current deadlock in the Legislative Assembly, stating that it is the ruling party’s strictness that is hindering parliamentary proceedings.

Speaking at a political discussion as part of the Golden Fifty conference organised by the SSF in Kannur on Friday, Mr. Achary emphasised the importance of a healthy relationship between the ruling party and the Opposition, warning against the dangerous idea of eliminating political opponents.

He stressed that democracy cannot exist without the Opposition, and public concerns regarding democratic, secular values must be considered.

Mr. Achary also expressed concern over the lack of debate and adherence to constitutional values in today’s Parliament.

He argued that secularism is an essential element of the Constitution and that Parliament and the Cabinet are the two pillars of parliamentary democracy that must be protected. He further criticised attempts to make laws based on religious books in a country as diverse as India, which is home to over 140-crore people and six major minorities.

The Golden Fifty conference, consisting of 50 conferences held in seven venues over three days, covered a range of topics including foresight, friendship, Azad’s dream country, national education policy, the present and future of the country’s citizens, and the role of media in a democratic society.