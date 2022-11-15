Former KPCC vice president C.K. Sreedharan to join CPI(M)

November 15, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice president and criminal lawyer C.K. Sreedharan will soon join the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

Mr. Sreedharan said he took the decision in protest against the stance taken by national and State leaders of the Congress party on various issues. He added that the Congress was declining, and that KPCC president K. Sudhakaran was in favour of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Mr. Sreedharan said he had decided to join the CPI(M) without conditions. The reasons for joining the CPI(M) would be explained at a press conference at the Kasaragod Press Club on Thursday, he said.

Mr. Sreedharan was the public prosecutor in the T.P. Chandrasekaran murder case. When Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan released his autobiography Jeevitham Niyamam Nilapadukal recently, there were strong speculations that he was leaving the Congress to join the CPI(M).

Mr. Sreedharan, who has been in politics for almost half a century, was initially a Praja Socialist Party activist. He joined the Congress in 1977 when the Praja Socialist Party merged with the Janata Party.

Subsequently, he held the post of District Congress Committee (DCC) president before becoming the KPCC vice president. He had also contested for the Legislative Assembly as a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate.