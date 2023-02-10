ADVERTISEMENT

Former Kozhikode MLA C. P. Kunhu passes away

February 10, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - Kozhikode

He was elected from Kozhikode North constituency in 1987

The Hindu Bureau

C. P. Kunhu | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former MLA C. P. Kunhu (93) passed away here on Friday. Kunhu, known for his humorous oratory skills, was a long-time favourite campaigner for CPI(M) in the State. He was elected to the 8th Kerala Legislative Assembly from Kozhikode North constituency in 1987.

He also adorned positions such as a councillor of Kozhikode Corporation, CPI(M) District Committee member, Waqf Board member, and KSEB Consultative committee member.

He lost to MLA M.K. Muneer when he contested to the assembly for a second time in 1991. He also lost in his run to Kozhikode Corporation council later and soon withdrew from electoral politics.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Kunhu had four sons and three daughters. His son C. P. Musafir Ahamed is currently the Deputy Mayor of Kozhikode Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US