Former Kozhikode MLA C. P. Kunhu passes away

February 10, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - Kozhikode

Former MLA C. P. Kunhu (93) passed away here on Friday. Kunhu, known for his humorous oratory skills, was a long-time favourite campaigner for CPI(M) in the State. He was elected to the 8th Kerala Legislative Assembly from Kozhikode North constituency in 1987.

He also adorned positions such as a councillor of Kozhikode Corporation, CPI(M) District Committee member, Waqf Board member, and KSEB Consultative committee member.

He lost to MLA M.K. Muneer when he contested to the assembly for a second time in 1991. He also lost in his run to Kozhikode Corporation council later and soon withdrew from electoral politics.

Mr. Kunhu had four sons and three daughters. His son C. P. Musafir Ahamed is currently the Deputy Mayor of Kozhikode Corporation.