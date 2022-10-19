Former Kerala University Vice Chancellor Vilanilam dead

J.V. Vilanilam

Former Vice Chancellor of Kerala University John Vergis Vilanilam died at his house at Sreekaryam here on Wednesday. He was 87 and suffering from age-related ailments.

J.V. Vilanilam, who hailed from Chengannur, served as Vice Chancellor of Kerala University from 1992 to 1996. He had earlier worked as faculty member in the Department of Journalism in the university. Before assuming the top position, he had worked in various colleges and universities in the country and in the United States, including Temple University and the University of Pennsylvania.

In 1992, he was appointed Vice Chancellor of Kerala University by the then K. Karunakaran government. His tenure at the helm of Kerala University was a tumultuous one as the Students Federation of India waged a fierce battle to oust him from the position, accusing him of using fake doctorates to reach the coveted position.

He was temporarily removed from the position for six months as an inquiry was instituted into the controversy. Later, the inquiry committee appointed by the government found no merit in the allegations and paved the way for his return.

The academic is credited with having introduced various reforms, including the credit and semester system in higher education. He authored several books on journalism and mass communication. The University Grants Commission had honoured him with an award of Professor Emeritus in Communication.

Mr. Vilanilam is survived by his wife and two sons. The cremation will be held on Tuesday.

Condoling the death, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said his academic foresight and administrative capabilities would be long remembered. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed his condolences.