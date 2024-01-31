Former Kerala senior govt. pleader accused of raping client surrenders

January 31, 2024 01:34 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - KOCHI

P.G. Manu, former senior government pleader at the Kerala High Court and an accused in a case of raping his client, surrendered before the Puthencruz DySP in Ernakulam on January 31 (Wednesday) morning.

Subsequently, his arrest was recorded by the police and steps were being taken to produce him before the court.

He had been absconding since the Chottanikkara police registered the case against him on November 29, 2023 based on a petition lodged by the survivor.

The accused eventually surrendered after the Supreme Court upheld the order of the Kerala High Court and dismissed his anticipatory bail plea earlier this month. He was given 10 days’ time by the apex court to surrender before the police.

The Puthencruz DySP had also issued a lookout circular against him after the High Court gave him two extensions to surrender.

According to the petitioner, the accused raped her multiple times in October 2023. The petitioner also accused him of making harassing calls and sharing explicit photos and videos.

The accused was booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 376 (rape), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

