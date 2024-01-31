ADVERTISEMENT

Former Kerala senior govt. pleader accused of raping client surrenders

January 31, 2024 01:34 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - KOCHI

He had been absconding since Chottanikkara police registered a case against him on November 29, 2023 based on a petition lodged by survivor

The Hindu Bureau

The accused eventually surrendered after the Supreme Court upheld the order of the Kerala High Court and dismissed his anticipatory bail plea. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

P.G. Manu, former senior government pleader at the Kerala High Court and an accused in a case of raping his client, surrendered before the Puthencruz DySP in Ernakulam on January 31 (Wednesday) morning.

Subsequently, his arrest was recorded by the police and steps were being taken to produce him before the court.

He had been absconding since the Chottanikkara police registered the case against him on November 29, 2023 based on a petition lodged by the survivor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Sexual assault case: survivor’s mother petitions Chief Minister

The accused eventually surrendered after the Supreme Court upheld the order of the Kerala High Court and dismissed his anticipatory bail plea earlier this month. He was given 10 days’ time by the apex court to surrender before the police.

The Puthencruz DySP had also issued a lookout circular against him after the High Court gave him two extensions to surrender.

According to the petitioner, the accused raped her multiple times in October 2023. The petitioner also accused him of making harassing calls and sharing explicit photos and videos.

The accused was booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 376 (rape), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US