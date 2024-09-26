GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Kerala MLA and Congress leader K.P. Kunhikannan passes away

K.P. Kunhikannan died following complications from injuries he had sustained in a car accident. He was 74

Updated - September 26, 2024 02:02 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
Former Congress MLA K.P. Kunhikannan

Former Congress MLA K.P. Kunhikannan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

K.P. Kunhikannan, former MLA of the Uduma constituency in Kerala and prominent political figure in Kasaragod, passed away on Thursday (September 26, 2024) following complications from injuries he had sustained in a car accident. He was 74.

Mr. Kunhikannan was injured on September 4 when his car collided with a concrete slab while swerving to avoid an oncoming lorry on the national highway near Nileswaram. He sustained rib injuries, leading to medical complications. He was initially taken to a hospital at Nileswaram and later transferred to a private hospital in Kannur after developing pneumonia. He was then put on ventilator support

His body was kept at Kannur District Congress Committee (DCC) office for the public to pay their homage on Thursday morning, before being taken to the Kasaragod DCC office.

His funeral will be held on Friday (September 26, 2024).

Mr. Kunhikannan served as the first DCC president of Kasaragod district and was involved in local education initiatives.

He was known to be a dedicated follower of former Kerala Chief Minister K. Karunakaran and had a significant influence in the region’s political landscape.

He is survived by his wife, K. Sushila, and their son and daughter.

Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, paid tribute to Mr. Kunhikannan, describing him as “a steadfast and sincere leader who dedicated his life to public service and the Congress movement in Malabar.”

Published - September 26, 2024 01:55 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.