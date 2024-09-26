Former Kerala MLA and Congress leader K.P. Kunhikannan passes away

K.P. Kunhikannan, former MLA of the Uduma constituency in Kerala and prominent political figure in Kasaragod, passed away on Thursday (September 26, 2024) following complications from injuries he had sustained in a car accident. He was 74.

Mr. Kunhikannan was injured on September 4 when his car collided with a concrete slab while swerving to avoid an oncoming lorry on the national highway near Nileswaram. He sustained rib injuries, leading to medical complications. He was initially taken to a hospital at Nileswaram and later transferred to a private hospital in Kannur after developing pneumonia. He was then put on ventilator support

His body was kept at Kannur District Congress Committee (DCC) office for the public to pay their homage on Thursday morning, before being taken to the Kasaragod DCC office.

His funeral will be held on Friday (September 26, 2024).

Mr. Kunhikannan served as the first DCC president of Kasaragod district and was involved in local education initiatives.

He was known to be a dedicated follower of former Kerala Chief Minister K. Karunakaran and had a significant influence in the region’s political landscape.

He is survived by his wife, K. Sushila, and their son and daughter.

Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, paid tribute to Mr. Kunhikannan, describing him as “a steadfast and sincere leader who dedicated his life to public service and the Congress movement in Malabar.”