Former Kerala Minister M. Kamalam passes away at 93

Former Kerala Minister and veteran Congress leader M. Kamalam passed away at her residence near Nadakkavu in Kozhikode on Thursday. She was 93.

She was one of the most respected women leaders in Kerala who had played a major role in mobilising women activists for strengthening the Congress. She also held the portfolio of Minister for Cooperation in the K. Karunakaran Ministry between 1982 and 1987. She was also the chairperson of the Kerala State Women’s Commission.

Born to Keloth Krishnan and Keloth Janaki on August 14, 1926, Kamalam made her entry into active politics by contesting the local body election in Kozhikode at a young age. Twice she had been elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Kamalam was also known for her close political associations with top women national leaders of the party.

A former general secretary and vice-president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, Kamalam was part of the Congress (O) after the split in the party and had become a working committee member.

When the Janata Party was formed, she was also its chairperson in the Kozhikode District Committee. Kamalam had also taken part in a number of agitations and undergone imprisonment in connection with the Vimochana Samaram and later in the agitations related to the Emergency.

Kamalam, wife of late Mambatta Samikutty, is survived by sons Yatheendradas, M. Murali, M. Rajagopal and M. Vijayakrishnan and daughter Padmaja Charudathan.

The cremation will take place at Mavoor road crematorium at 5.30 p.m.