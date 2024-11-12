Former Kerala Minister and Congress leader M.T. Padma dies in Mumbai

M.T. Padma, former Kerala Minister and senior Congress leader, passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday (November 12, 2024). She was 81.

She had been suffering from age-related illnesses and staying with her daughter in Mumbai for some time. Her mortal remains are expected to be brought to Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Ms. Padma was an MLA from the Koyilandy segment in Kozhikode district between 1987 and 1991, and 1991 and 1996. She also handled the portfolios of Fisheries, Rural Development, and Registration in the State Cabinets led by former Chief Ministers K. Karunakaran and A.K. Antony during the 1991-96 period.

She had also unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls from Palakkad in 1999 and Vadakara in 2004 and the Assembly polls from Nadapuram in 1982.

Ms. Padma was born in 1943 in Kannur. A postgraduate in Science and a graduate in law, she started her political career through the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU), the students’ wing of the Congress. She had also held positions in the Mahila Congress and the Kozhikode District Congress Committee.

Ms. Padma left the Congress when Karunakaran broke away from his parent party and formed the National Congress (Indira) in 2005, which was later renamed Democratic Indira Congress (Karunakaran). However, she returned to the Congress later.

Ms. Padma also represented the Chalappuram ward of the Kozhikode Corporation between 2010 and 2015 was the leader of the Opposition group in the council.

