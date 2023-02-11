Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy to be airlifted to Bengaluru for specialised medical care on Sunday

February 11, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, 79, will likely be airlifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for specialist medical care on February 12, Sunday.

The 79-year-old veteran is currently convalescing at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after recovering from a bout of pneumonia.

A government-appointed medical board evaluated Mr. Chandy’s condition and found him stable after doctors weaned him off oxygen support. It cleared the Congress MLA to travel to Bengaluru via an air ambulance.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation), K. C. Venugopal, called on Mr. Chandy at the hospital at the behest of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

He told reporters that the party would bear Mr. Chandy’s treatment expenses. The party has arranged for an air ambulance to ferry him to Bengaluru.

Son alleges ‘smear campaign’

Mr. Chandy’s son, Chandy Oommen, told reporters outside the hospital that some sections of the media had pained the family by alleging that they had denied the former Chief Minister medical care.

Mr. Oommen said his father’s illness was in “remission, and there was no indication of any spread”. Nevertheless, some media outlets have portrayed otherwise, quoting fabricated medical reports.

Mr. Oommen said it was a brazen infringement on the right to privacy to discuss an individual’s medical condition in the media. “It’s a human rights violation. Please let us be. We have no enemies and hold no grudge against anybody,” he said.

He said he had informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the “smear campaign” against his family and requested fairness from the press.

Mr. Oommen thanked the Congress party for the support. He singled out Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for their concern for Mr. Chandy’s wellbeing.

Mr. Vijayan extended support for Mr. Chandy’s family. He despatched Health Minister Veena George to meet the veteran leader at the hospital.

Mr. Vijayan also said the government would provide any assistance Mr. Chandy’s family sought.