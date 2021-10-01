Former Kerala Chief Secretary C.P. Nair passes away

Former Kerala Chief Secretary C. P. Nair passed away here on Friday. He was 81.

An Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) of the 1962 batch, Mr. Nair was a member of the Administrative Reforms Commission during 2016-21.

He headed the committee formed to revise the Kerala Education Act and Rules (KEAR). He has also served as the Commissioner of Travancore Devaswom Board.

Born in 1940 in Mavelikkara, Chellappan Parameswaran Nair was the son of noted playwright and short story writer N. P. Chellappan Nair.

A postgraduate in English Literature, he joined the Civil Services while working as a college lecturer.

During his civil services career, he held the posts of Home Secretary and Labour Secretary, director of Civil Supplies, and Secretary to then Chief Minister K. Karunakaran. As Labour Secretary, he was instrumental in establishing welfare boards for workers.

He served as the Chief Secretary of Kerala from June 16, 1996, to April 30, 1998.

He is also the author of several books and the autobiography 'Ente IAS Dinangal' (My IAS Days). His work 'Irukaali Mootakal' won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for humour in 1994.

C. P. Nair leaves behind his wife Saraswathy and children Harishankar and Gayathri.