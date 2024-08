V.P. Mohankumar, former Acting Chief Justice of Kerala and Acting Chairperson of the Kerala State Human Rights Commission, passed away on Sunday. He was part of the judicial commission that probed the Kalluvathukkal hooch tragedy.

The funeral will be held at the Ravipuram crematorium in Kochi at 2 p.m. on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Mr. Mohankumar.