Former KCA Ombudsman challenges relieving order

Former Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer for the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) V. Ramkumar on Friday told the Kerala High Court that he was never informed either by the KCA or by the newly appointed Ombudsman that the new incumbent would take charge on any specified day.

The submission was made in an affidavit filed by Mr. Ramkumar in response to a writ petition challenging the action of KCA to relieve him from the post of Ombudsman.

The affidavit further said the KCA had decided to appoint former High Court judge K.P. Jyothindranath as the new Ombudsman. Mr. Ramkumar pointed out that the real reason for not extending his tenure was the posting for final hearing on the corruption case against KCA president Jayesh George on October 15.

The communication regarding the new appointment was sent to him on October 12. Besides, he had an occasion to expose the unwholesome tactics played by the KCA, especially Sreejith V. Nair, secretary, KCA.

The KCA officials had taken Mr. Jyothindranath to the chamber on the second Saturday for “the illegal activity of assumption of charge.” Thereafter, they had replaced the lock of the front door of the office with a new one, presumably to make it appear that the newly appointed Ombudsman had taken charge of the office and the records.

This was illegal. The only legal and proper way for taking charge was to approach him during the working hours on a working day, preferably after prior information, and take charge of the records, files and car.

The KCA official had no business to trespass into the premises on a public holiday without his consent and illegally install Mr. Jyothindranath as the new Ombudsman.

He said the case files, office records, bank papers and car were still in his custody until they were officially handed over to the newly appointed Ombudsman. He further pleaded that he be allowed to hand over the record and other documents to the new Ombudsman.