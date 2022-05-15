Former KAU Vice Chancellor Peter dead
K.V. Peter, former Vice Chancellor of the Kerala Agricultural University, died here on Sunday. He was 74.
He had served as Director of the Indian Institute of Spices Research, Kozhikode, and Director of World Noni Research Foundation, Chennai. He had also served as Director of Research and professor of Horticulture in the KAU.
His body will be laid to rest at the Sacred Heart Latin Church cemetery, Thrissur, on Monday.
