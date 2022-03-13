Former journalist of The Hindu S. Rangamony passes away

S. Rangamony, senior journalist and former deputy editor of The Hindu, died in Pune in the early morning hours of Saturday. He was 83.

Mr. Rangamony joined The Hindu in Kozhikode in 1971. Later, he moved to Kochi as the bureau chief before retiring from Thiruvananthapuram bureau as deputy editor in 1998.

He has been shuttling between his daughter Savitha’s place in Pune and Kochi since his retirement. He is survived by his wife Rajalakshmi, son Sriram and daughter Savitha. The funeral will be held on Sunday.