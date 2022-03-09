Kerala

Former Israel premier in Kumarakom

Ehud Barak, former Prime Minister of Israel, reached Kumarakom, a village destination near Kottayam, for a private visit on Tuesday.

Official sources said Mr. Barak, accompanied by spouse Nili Priel, would be in Kumarakom for two days. As part of the visit, the couple took out a cruise along the Vembanad lake on Wednesday.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2022 7:24:00 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/former-israel-premier-in-kumarakom/article65207870.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY