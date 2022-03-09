Former Israel premier in Kumarakom
Ehud Barak, former Prime Minister of Israel, reached Kumarakom, a village destination near Kottayam, for a private visit on Tuesday.
Official sources said Mr. Barak, accompanied by spouse Nili Priel, would be in Kumarakom for two days. As part of the visit, the couple took out a cruise along the Vembanad lake on Wednesday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.