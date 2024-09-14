ADVERTISEMENT

Former ICAR-CTCRI Principal Scientist dead

Published - September 14, 2024 07:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

C.A. Jayaprakas, a former Principal Scientist at the ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (ICAR-CTCRI), Sreekaryam – who was instrumental in developing biopesticides from cassava (tapioca) leaves – died here on Saturday.

He was 64. Dr. Jayaprakas was popular among farmers for his innovations and farmer-friendly technologies such as the cassava based biopesticides, which were brand-named Nanma, Menma and Shreya, the CTCRI said.

In 2021, the CTCRI also won a patent from Patent Office, Government of India, for its technology for manufacturing biopesticides from cassava (tapioca) leaves.

Dr. Jayaprakas was currently a visiting professor at the Mahatma Gandhi University. Last week, he had been nominated as a general council member of Kerala Agricultural University. He leaves behind his wife Dr. Bindu T. and daughter Dr. Radhika Jayaprakas.

