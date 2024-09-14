GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former ICAR-CTCRI Principal Scientist dead

Published - September 14, 2024 07:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

C.A. Jayaprakas, a former Principal Scientist at the ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (ICAR-CTCRI), Sreekaryam – who was instrumental in developing biopesticides from cassava (tapioca) leaves – died here on Saturday.

He was 64. Dr. Jayaprakas was popular among farmers for his innovations and farmer-friendly technologies such as the cassava based biopesticides, which were brand-named Nanma, Menma and Shreya, the CTCRI said.

In 2021, the CTCRI also won a patent from Patent Office, Government of India, for its technology for manufacturing biopesticides from cassava (tapioca) leaves.

Dr. Jayaprakas was currently a visiting professor at the Mahatma Gandhi University. Last week, he had been nominated as a general council member of Kerala Agricultural University. He leaves behind his wife Dr. Bindu T. and daughter Dr. Radhika Jayaprakas.

Published - September 14, 2024 07:04 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.