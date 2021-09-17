Former IAS officer K.R. Viswambharan dead

KOCHI

He was serving as chairman of Oushadhi

K.R. Viswambharan, former District Collector of Ernakulam, died here on Friday.

He was 72. The death occurred at a private hospital here. He had undergone surgery after suffering head injuries following a fall at his residence a month ago. He died of multi-organ failure on Friday morning, according to hospital authorities.

The cremation will be held at the Pachalam crematorium here around 11 a.m on Saturday. He is survived by wife Komalam, son Abhiraman and daughter Akhila. Mr. Viswambharan was current chairman of Oushadhi, State-owned Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing unit.

He was former District Collector of Alappuzha. Mr. Viswambharan had served as Vice Chancellor of Kerala Agricultural University; and Managing Director of Transformers and Electricals Kerala and Kerala State Cooperative Marketing Federation. A native of Kunnam in Mavelikkara, the former IAS officer completed his higher education from Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, and Government Law College, Ernakulam.

He played a key role in preserving the rich legacy of Maharaja’s College while serving as the chairman of its restoration committee. Mr. Viswambharan was also president of the Old Students’ Association of the college for long. He was at the forefront of the Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Movement that spearheaded the campaign for setting up the Cochin Cancer Research Centre.