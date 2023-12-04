HamberMenu
Former IAS officer Christy Fernandez passes away in Kochi

He served as the Secretary to former President Pratibha Patil and had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election as independent candidate from Ernakulam

December 04, 2023 10:07 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Christy Fernandez addressing the meet-the-press programme in Kochi on March 24, 2014.

Christy Fernandez addressing the meet-the-press programme in Kochi on March 24, 2014. | Photo Credit: VIPIN CHANDRAN

Christy Fernandez, 73, who served as Secretary to the former President Pratibha Patil, died here on Monday, December 4.

He was admitted at the Lisie Hospital in Kochi two weeks back following gastroenterology ailments. The death occurred around 12.20 a.m. His funeral will be held at St. George Church cemetery, Clapana in Kollam district at 11 a.m. on December 6, according to family members.

A former civil servant, he belonged to the 1973 batch of the IAS Gujarat cadre. He had also served as joint secretary in the Agriculture and Petroleum ministries, additional secretary in the Commerce ministry and principal secretary of the Gujarat Town Development Council and was Secretary to the Department of Tourism.

Young supporters of Christy Fernandez in Ernakulam during the culmination of electioneering at Karugappally junction on April 08, 2014. file photo

Young supporters of Christy Fernandez in Ernakulam during the culmination of electioneering at Karugappally junction on April 08, 2014. file photo | Photo Credit: VIPIN CHANDRAN

He had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election as independent candidate of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Ernakulam and had lost the battle to K.V. Thomas of the United Democratic Front (UDF). Most recently, he was serving as the chairman of Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation.

Kochi / Kerala / death

