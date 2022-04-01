Former HoD, Forensic Medicine, passes away

She was wife of popular actor Jagadish

P. Rema, former Professor and Head of Forensic Medicine, Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), passed away here on Friday. She was 61. She leaves behind her husband, Jagadish, a popular cine actor, and two daughters, both of whom are doctors.

Dr. Rema began her career in the Medical Education Service at the Forensic Medicine department at the Thiruvananthapuram MCH in 1985. Though she had served in many other medical colleges in the State, most of her career was spent at the Forensic Medicine department here where she became the Professor and Head in 2015.

She, however, sought voluntary retirement in 2019 following ill health. Dr. Rema had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Her colleagues in service remember her as a thorough professional, a meticulous surgeon, whose astuteness and logical wisdom had been evident in her work.

As a forensic expert, her reports had proved to be crucial in cracking many sensational crimes in the State, including the Kalluvathukkal spurious liquor tragedy and the Abhaya case. Dr. Rema’s funeral was held in the evening at Shanthi Kavadam, Thycaud.