Former government pleader moves Kerala High Court seeking more time to surrender

January 03, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A petition was filed on Wednesday by former senior government pleader P.G. Manu before the Kerala High Court seeking to extend the time fixed by the court to surrender before the investigation officer in a case related to the sexual assault of his client.

The High Court had directed him to surrender before the officer within 10 days while dismissing his anticipatory bail plea on Decemebr 22. In his petition, he said he had filed an anticipatory bail plea before the Supreme Court, and that it was yet to be listed before it. Therefore, he sought more time to surrender.

