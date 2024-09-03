Former GOC-in-C of South Western Command underscores importance of national security strategy

Lt. General Cherish Mathson (retd.), former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command, has emphasised the need for a comprehensive understanding of global politics while framing the national security strategy.

He added that a nation’s security strategy was built upon its core national values and interests, including territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He was delivering a special lecture on ‘National security strategy’ at the capital centre of the Central University of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Lt. Gen. Mathson defined security as “freedom from threat” and described strategy as “the art of choice.” He explained that a national security strategy was essentially the art of deploying national resources, including the armed forces, to safeguard a nation’s interests. He also underscored the importance of having a documented national security strategy, noting that such a document not only clarified the responsibilities of various agencies involved in national security but also facilitated long-term planning, optimal resource utilisation, and transparency in a democratic nation.

Suresh Rangarajan, Director, Centre for Defence and Security Studies, Central University of Kerala, inaugurated the special lecture series. Sivakumar M.V., Director, capital centre, spoke.

