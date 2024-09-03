GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former GOC-in-C of South Western Command underscores importance of national security strategy

Published - September 03, 2024 07:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. General Cherish Mathson (retd.), former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command, speaking at a seminar at the capital centre of the Central University of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Lt. General Cherish Mathson (retd.), former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command, speaking at a seminar at the capital centre of the Central University of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Lt. General Cherish Mathson (retd.), former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command, has emphasised the need for a comprehensive understanding of global politics while framing the national security strategy.

He added that a nation’s security strategy was built upon its core national values and interests, including territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He was delivering a special lecture on ‘National security strategy’ at the capital centre of the Central University of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Lt. Gen. Mathson defined security as “freedom from threat” and described strategy as “the art of choice.” He explained that a national security strategy was essentially the art of deploying national resources, including the armed forces, to safeguard a nation’s interests. He also underscored the importance of having a documented national security strategy, noting that such a document not only clarified the responsibilities of various agencies involved in national security but also facilitated long-term planning, optimal resource utilisation, and transparency in a democratic nation.

Suresh Rangarajan, Director, Centre for Defence and Security Studies, Central University of Kerala, inaugurated the special lecture series. Sivakumar M.V., Director, capital centre, spoke.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.