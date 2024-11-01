Former Gazetted Officers Congress formed

Retired gazetted officers formed an organisation named Former Gazetted Officers Congress (FGOC) here on Friday, marking the 68th anniversary celebrations of the formation of Kerala State.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Congress Committee (DCC) president A. Thankappan inaugurated the first meeting. DCC general secretary V. Ramachandran presided over the function. T.A. Padmakumar welcomed the gathering and presented a report.

Kerala Gazetted Officers Union (KGOU) State president K.C. Subramanian, former State general secretary E.M. Babu, former Deputy Director of Prosecutions P. Premnath, and former District Statistical Officer R. Sivadasan spoke.

P. Premnath was elected president and T.V. Ramdas secretary of the FGOC. S. Ramdas was chosen treasurer. R. Sivadasan, and K.V. Gangadharan, Unnikumaran C.R. are the vice presidents. T.K. Jayakumar, V.V. Shyamalakumar, M.K. Yusuf, Janaky K., and M.V. Vijayakumar are joint secretaries.

The meeting decided to work for the victory of United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates in Palakkad, Wayanad and Chelakkara byelections taking place on November 13.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.