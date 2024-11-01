GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Gazetted Officers Congress formed

Published - November 01, 2024 09:00 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Retired gazetted officers formed an organisation named Former Gazetted Officers Congress (FGOC) here on Friday, marking the 68th anniversary celebrations of the formation of Kerala State.

District Congress Committee (DCC) president A. Thankappan inaugurated the first meeting. DCC general secretary V. Ramachandran presided over the function. T.A. Padmakumar welcomed the gathering and presented a report.

Kerala Gazetted Officers Union (KGOU) State president K.C. Subramanian, former State general secretary E.M. Babu, former Deputy Director of Prosecutions P. Premnath, and former District Statistical Officer R. Sivadasan spoke.

P. Premnath was elected president and T.V. Ramdas secretary of the FGOC. S. Ramdas was chosen treasurer. R. Sivadasan, and K.V. Gangadharan, Unnikumaran C.R. are the vice presidents. T.K. Jayakumar, V.V. Shyamalakumar, M.K. Yusuf, Janaky K., and M.V. Vijayakumar are joint secretaries.

The meeting decided to work for the victory of United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates in Palakkad, Wayanad and Chelakkara byelections taking place on November 13.

