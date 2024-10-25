Former DYFI leader arrested in multi-crore job scam

The Kasaragod police have apprehended former Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader Sachita Rai, 27, in connection with an alleged job scam involving multiple extortion cases.

Ms. Rai, accused of defrauding people by promising government jobs, was arrested from a car parked outside the district court at Vidyanagar on Thursday evening. Her two-month-old child was with her at the time of the arrest. She was remanded by the Kasaragod Judicial Magistrate in judicial custody for two weeks. Due to inadequate facilities for her baby at the Kanhangad sub-jail, Ms. Rai was sent to the Kannur Central Jail. The district court had earlier rejected her anticipatory bail plea.

‘Transactions of ₹2 crore’

Ms. Rai, a teacher at Badoor ALP School in Paivalige grama panchayat, faces allegations of duping individuals of large sums. The police said her two bank accounts had seen transactions worth ₹2 crore.

Eleven cases have been lodged against her across police stations in Kerala and Karnataka, including Kumbala, Badiadka, Manjeswaram, Kasaragod, Adoor, Melparamba, and Uppinangadi.

Public outrage had been mounting over alleged police inaction after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected. The Vidyanagar police detained her and handed her over to the Kumbala police, where the first case was registered against her.

Reports indicated that she had been staying with her husband and child in an Ernakulam apartment, though her location remained unconfirmed until the detention.