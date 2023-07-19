Former DYFI leader Arjun Ayanki remanded in custody

July 19, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Former DYFI leader Arjun Ayanki, arrested in a robbery case at Meenakshipuram, was remanded in judicial custody for 15 days on Wednesday. The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Chittur, remanded him along with his friend Mohammed Anees.

They were arrested in connection with a robbery of a jeweler at Meenakshipuram. The jeweller from Puthukode, Thrissur, was abducted and robbed of jewellery worth 75 gold sovereigns, ₹23,000, and a mobile phone by Ayanki’s gang at Suryapara, near Meenakshipuram, while he was travelling in a bus on March 26.

The police took Ayanki and his friend into custody from Pune. Police said Ayanki was the master brain of the heist. Ayanki and Anees were picked up from a friend’s house at Pune.

Thirteen others, including CPI(M) local leaders, were arrested in connection with the case.