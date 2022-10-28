Former director of Amala hospital dies 

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
October 28, 2022 20:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Former director of the Amala Cancer Hospital and Research Centre and founder of Amala Medical College and Nursing College Fr. George Pius Ukken CMI died here on Friday. He was 82.

Fr. UKken, who started his career as a Zoology teacher at Christ College, Irinjalakuda, initiated work for starting Amala Cancer Hospital in 1976.

He was joint director when the hospital started in 1978. He went for higher studies in Hospital Management and Computer Sciences in the USA and became director of the hospital in 1993.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He was chairman of Thrissur Red Cross Society, president of Kerala Cancer Society, and Senate member of Calicut University.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app