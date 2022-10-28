Kerala

Former director of Amala hospital dies 

Former director of the Amala Cancer Hospital and Research Centre and founder of Amala Medical College and Nursing College Fr. George Pius Ukken CMI died here on Friday. He was 82.

Fr. UKken, who started his career as a Zoology teacher at Christ College, Irinjalakuda, initiated work for starting Amala Cancer Hospital in 1976.

He was joint director when the hospital started in 1978. He went for higher studies in Hospital Management and Computer Sciences in the USA and became director of the hospital in 1993.

He was chairman of Thrissur Red Cross Society, president of Kerala Cancer Society, and Senate member of Calicut University.


