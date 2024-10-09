GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former DGP R. Sreelekha joins BJP

Party State president K. Surendran issues her BJP’s primary membership

Published - October 09, 2024 06:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Former Director General of Police (DGP) R. Sreelekha joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. 

BJP State president K. Surendran welcomed her into the party fold by issuing her the BJP’s primary membership. Ms. Sreelekha, a 1987 batch IPS officer, is the first woman IPS officer in Kerala. 

Speaking to press persons, Ms. Sreelekha said Prime Narendra Modi’s persona had inspired her to join the party. She lauded Mr. Modi’s development and welfare agenda. Ms. Sreelekha said Mr. Modi had elevated the country’s global status. 

Ms. Sreelekha said she had served the people as an IPS officer for 33 years. “My service was apolitical and people- and law-oriented. I would like to continue my public service and thought joining the BJP was the ideal course of action.”

Ms. Sreelekha said she empathised with the BJP’s ethos and political views.

Mr. Surendran said Ms. Sreelekha would add value to the BJP and enhance the party’s public image. Mr. Surendran said she had displayed courage in service and public life. Ms. Sreelekha had strongly advocated the rights of women and defended human rights. “Ms. Sreelekha is also a respected writer and a public figure. She will be an asset for the BJP in Kerala,” Mr. Surendran said.

October 09, 2024

