Former CPI(M) MLA locks FB profile, deletes controversial screenshot

K.K. Lathika, former CPI(M) MLA of Kuttiyadi, has locked her Facebook profile after reportedly deleting a WhatsApp screenshot with communal overtones, which was circulated on social media ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The screenshot showed a message seeking votes for Shafi Parambil, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in Vadakara, calling him a devout Muslim and K.K. Shailaja, his political rival in the Left Democratic Front (LDF), a ‘kafir’. Ms. Lathika and some pro-Left Facebook profiles were among the first to share it.

Police version

The UDF disowned it, calling the message fake, though the LDF alleged that P.K. Muhammad Khasim, a Muslim Youth League worker, was behind it. However, the Vadakara police recently submitted in the High Court that the message was not created or circulated from Mr. Khasim’s mobile phone. The police submission came in response to a petition by Mr. Khasim seeking a fair probe into the alleged criminal conspiracy behind the circulation of the “fabricated screenshot”.

UDF demand

UDF leaders, including Mr. Parambil and District Congress Committee president K. Praveenkumar, had on Saturday wondered why Ms. Lathika did not delete her post even after the police submission in the court. The UDF leaders also demanded that a police case be registered against Ms. Lathika. The police have questioned Ms. Lathika and examined her phone. They have also arraigned a Facebook official in the case.

Meanwhile, K.K. Rema, Vadakara MLA, and Mr. Praveenkumar on Sunday sought the arrest of Ms. Lathika. They also demanded that Ms. Lathika apologise to the public. Mr. Praveenkumar said that the UDF would launch an agitation if strict action was not taken in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.