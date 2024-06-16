GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former CPI(M) MLA locks FB profile, deletes controversial screenshot

The screenshot showed a message seeking votes for Shafi Parambil, UDF candidate in Vadakara, calling him a devout Muslim and K.K. Shailaja, his LDF rival, a ‘kafir’

Published - June 16, 2024 08:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

K.K. Lathika, former CPI(M) MLA of Kuttiyadi, has locked her Facebook profile after reportedly deleting a WhatsApp screenshot with communal overtones, which was circulated on social media ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the State.

The screenshot showed a message seeking votes for Shafi Parambil, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in Vadakara, calling him a devout Muslim and K.K. Shailaja, his political rival in the Left Democratic Front (LDF), a ‘kafir’. Ms. Lathika and some pro-Left Facebook profiles were among the first to share it.

Police version

The UDF disowned it, calling the message fake, though the LDF alleged that P.K. Muhammad Khasim, a Muslim Youth League worker, was behind it. However, the Vadakara police recently submitted in the High Court that the message was not created or circulated from Mr. Khasim’s mobile phone. The police submission came in response to a petition by Mr. Khasim seeking a fair probe into the alleged criminal conspiracy behind the circulation of the “fabricated screenshot”.

UDF demand

UDF leaders, including Mr. Parambil and District Congress Committee president K. Praveenkumar, had on Saturday wondered why Ms. Lathika did not delete her post even after the police submission in the court. The UDF leaders also demanded that a police case be registered against Ms. Lathika. The police have questioned Ms. Lathika and examined her phone. They have also arraigned a Facebook official in the case.

Meanwhile, K.K. Rema, Vadakara MLA, and Mr. Praveenkumar on Sunday sought the arrest of Ms. Lathika. They also demanded that Ms. Lathika apologise to the public. Mr. Praveenkumar said that the UDF would launch an agitation if strict action was not taken in the case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.